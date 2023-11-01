EC lays CI for creation of Guan constituency in the Oti Region

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has laid a new instrument before the Parliament of Ghana to address the creation of a new constituency in the Oti Region.

The Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) (Amendments) Instrument, 2023, is set to pave the way for the establishment of the Guan constituency, encompassing Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region.



This move, if approved, will augment the number of parliamentary seats in the country from 275 to 276, rectifying a longstanding absence of representation for the people of SALL, a part of the Guan District.



On the floor of parliament, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, presented the instrument on behalf of the Electoral Commission, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, promptly referring it to the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation for consideration and reporting to the House.



"This is the instrument that is likely to save this House and forgive us for the cardinal sin that we are said to have committed. It deals with the issue of SALL and a number of them have now come up for consideration by the House," the Speaker of Parliament remarked.



Background:



The Guan District, comprising Santrofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region, was established following the Legislative Instrument presented in parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.

This district was formerly part of the Hohoe Municipal, District Electoral Areas, and Designation of Units Instrument, 2014 CI 85.



However, it was relocated to the Oti Region in the Referendum (Creation of New Regions) Regulations 2018, CI 109, following recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of six new regions.



As a result, Guan became a part of the Oti Region under the Oti Region Instrument 2019 CI 112 in February 2019 and was also included in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region as indicated in the District Electoral Areas and Designation of Unit Assemblies.



The people of SALL were disenfranchised during the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election, only participating in the presidential election, a situation that has garnered public concern and calls for resolution ahead of the 2024 general election.



NAY/AE