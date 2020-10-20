EC must be commended for refunding filing fee to disqualified candidates - Kwaku Azar

US-based Ghanaian law lecturer, Kwaku Asare

US-based Ghanaian law lecturer, Kwaku Asare has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for refunding the GHc100,000 filing fee to the disqualified presidential aspirants in the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

The lawyer and accountant in a Facebook post said the EC led by Mrs. Jean Mensa deserves commendation for this decision.



The respected lawyer, however, asked the EC to also refund the filing fee of the qualified candidates to help them use it for their campaigns.



His post read: “My sister, Jean Adukwei Mensa and the EC, deserve applause for refunding the filing fees of the disqualified presidential aspirants".



We also urge her to refund the filing fees to all qualified aspirants who need the funds to wage an effective campaign.



We commend the disqualified candidates for their courage in offering their services and wish them luck the next time.



We wish the qualified candidates luck in December and pray that they will not only campaign on the issues but also govern in the interest of all the people if, Insha Allah, they win.

"We urge the citizens not to be lured into any needless violence over who should lead the country but rather do serious analysis prior to casting the ballot.”



Five presidential aspirants have been disqualified by the EC.



According to the EC, the 5 were disqualified over forgeries on their innovation form a.



The forgeries by the presidential aspirants have however been referred to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.



The disqualified candidates include Kwesi Busumbru [PAP], Akwesi Addae Odike [UFP], Marricke Kofi Gane [independent], Kofi Koranteng [independent], and Agyenim Boateng [independent].



