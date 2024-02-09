EC must be professional in 2024 election, prevent any form of rigging - NDC operative

NDC Operative, James Agbey

An operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has issued a statement urging the Electoral Commission (EC) and its allies not to tamper with the outcome of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NDC as a party will not tolerate any attempt by the EC to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



James Agbey said that the party's operatives will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to rig the 2024 elections, even before the first ballot is cast.



“I'm putting out this statement to send a clear message to the EC and its collaborators that operatives of the NDC will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the commission to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast.



“We'll not sit by and look on while the commission plunges the country into chaos. My colleagues and I are ready to stand up and be counted. We are ready to offer resistance to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections in 2024,” the statement said.



The NDC operative also criticised the EC for its recent proposals to change some aspects of the electoral system, such as the closure of polls and the use of indelible ink.

“Over the last couple of weeks, the Electoral Commission (EC) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Firstly, it was the suggestion from the commission that it plans to move closure of polls in the 2024 general elections from 5pm to 3pm. Secondly, the suggestion by the commission to abandon the use of indelible ink in the 2024 polls.



“To all intent and purposes, the plans by the EC to scrap the indelible ink, traditionally applied to voters’ fingers to prevent multiple voting, is a clear attempt to rig the 2024 elections for the New Patriotic Party(NPP). The commissioners appear to have made the common error in believing that they can rig the elections without any consequences,” he stated.



James Agbey pointed out that EC under Jean Mensa, turned a blind eye when the NPP used their thugs to disrupt the 2020 elections in certain constituencies, resulting in the death of at least eight innocent Ghanaians.



NW/MA