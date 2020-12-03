EC opens call centre for concerns, feedback on election day

A Toll Free number 0800-100-100 has been secured for this purpose

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, ahead of the general election on Monday, December 7, 2020, has established a call centre to enable voters to relay their concerns and feedback to the election management body on Election Day.

The call centre, according to the EC, will be managed by trained staff of the Commission.



“The objective of this initiative is to provide prompt responses to voters so as to improve the voting experiences on Election Day,” a statement from the EC said.



A toll-free number 0800-100-100 has been secured for this purpose.

As such, callers will not be charged for calls made to the toll-free number.



The call centre will be in operation on Monday, 7 December 2020 from 6 am to 6 pm.



Callers may use any network to contact the Commission’s officials on the above number.