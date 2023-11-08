EC opens nominations for District Assembly Elections

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced that persons interested in participating in the District Level Elections slated for December 19, 2023, can now pick up nomination forms.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the commission indicated that the form can be acquired free of charge from its district offices or printed from its website (https://www.ec.gov.gh).



It added that the forms together with other required documents are to be submitted to the Returning Officers of the Electoral Areas, from Thursday, November 16, 2023, to Friday, November 17, 2023.



“Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (https://www.ec.gov.gh)



“Completed Nomination Forms must be delivered in quadruplicate by the Candidate or the Proposer or Seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photographs to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seeks election, from the 16th to the 17th of November, 2023 between the hours of nine o'clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o'clock to five o'clock in the evening on each day,” part of the statement, which was issued by the chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, reads.



The EC also stated that the nomination forms for the 2023 District Assembly Election are to be affirmed by at least 18 voters.



“Nominations for the District Assembly Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eighteen (18) other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area.

“Nominations for the Unit Committee Elections shall be witnessed by the signature or mark of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eight (8) other persons who are residents and registered voters in the Electoral Area,” it added.



BAI/OGB







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.