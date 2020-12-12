EC owes nobody an apology – Dr Serebuor Quaicoe

Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Dr Serebuor Quaicoe

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims about a deliberate change of figures in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the recently held December 7, 2020, general elections.

This follows calls from a section of the public for the EC to apologize following the change in figures announced by the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa during the declaration of the results.



The Director of Elections at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe in an interview on News File on Saturday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that the figures did not change as has been claimed.



He added that the EC has no apology to render.



“The figures did not change so the votes for all the candidates remained unchanged, the percentage remained unchanged. When you add the votes together you get the total valid votes. So it was when Madam was quoting the total valid votes that she quoted the total vote cast but it did not affect the results at all. So I don’t know where the apology is coming from.”

President Akufo Addo was re-elected on December 7, 2020 after polling 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% of the total vote cast as against his main contender John Mahama who garnered 6,214,889 votes representing 43.36%.



More than 13 million ballots were cast out of a total electorate of 17 million and across 38,000 polling stations throughout the country. Voters also chose 275 lawmakers for the national parliament.



The re-election gives President-elect Akufo Addo an opportunity to rule the country for another four-year term and continue with the developmental agenda of the country.



