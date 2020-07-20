Regional News

EC registers 275,882 in UER at the end of third phase

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun the fourth phase of the voters’ registration exercise in the Upper East Region after registering 275,882 people in the first three phases, William Obeng Adarkwa, the Regional Director of the EC has said.

The Regional Director said out of the provisional statistics, 71,853 persons were registered during the first phase, 75,512 persons registered in the second phase, while 128,217 persons were registered during the third phase.



Mr Adarkwa said there were no serious hitches reported in the region since the exercise began and the fourth phase had commenced peacefully.

He said all the safety protocols were being observed and the Ghana Police Service was present at registration centres to provide security while health practitioners enforced the safety protocols especially checking of temperature.



The Regional Director appealed to prospective voters to partake in the registration exercise, while strictly adhering to the safety measures put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

