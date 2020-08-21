Regional News

EC registers 62,413 voters in Nkoranza South

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Nkoranza South Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) registered 62,413 voters in the just-ended new voter’s registration exercise, Madam Ramatu Gingo, the EC’s Municipal Electoral Officer has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nkoranza, Madam Gingo said the figure comprised 30,394 males and 32,019 females.



She said eligibility of 277 registered voters, comprising 174 males and 103 females had been challenged.

In a related development, the Commission registered 30,494 voters in the Nkoranza North District of the Region.



They consisted of 16,126 males and 15,952 females, Madam Yahaya Andaratu, Nkoranza North District Electoral Officer told the GNA, and added that eligibility of 33 voters, consisting of 22 males and 11 females had been challenged.

