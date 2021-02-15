EC releases list of 15 regional reps to the Council of State

ET Mensah has won the election to represent the Greater Accra region.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the list of elected regional representatives to the Council of State.

This comes after a successful conduct of elections on Friday, February 12, 2021.



The establishment of a Council of State in Ghana is a constitutional requirement brought into being by articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution, which says: “There shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions”.



Membership



Membership of the council includes prominent citizens who are elected to represent each region, as well as those nominated by the President to advise him on national issues.



Each region elects a representative, while the President also appoints 11 members.

The ex-officio members are a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of the Defence Staff, a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs.



The already appointed individuals include former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.



The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).



Former Kumbungu lawmaker Ras Mubarak has lost his run to represent the Northern region on the Council of State.



The outspoken politician garnered no vote in the Friday election.

The winner, Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru, obtained 23 votes with his closest contender Chief Pishegu Alhassan Andani securing 8 votes. The 4th contender had 1 vote.



Meanwhile, former Ningo Prampram lawmaker ET Mensah has won the election to represent the Greater Accra region.



The veteran politician garnered all the 58 votes cast in the polls held in Accra. His Other two competitors had no votes.



Meanwhile, there was no election in the Bono East as a result of an injunction placed on the exercise.



More than 100 candidates from the 16 regions of the country filed to contest the election.