Politics

EC’s 100K filing fees just peanuts - Akua Donkor

Leader of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor says she is ready to pay for the presidential filing fee to contest in the election.

The unlettered candidate told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, the amount is not outrageous.



The farmer says the resources that she used in establishing her party cannot be compared to the GHc100,000 charged by the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to her, persons who have questioned where she would get the resources from are not serious and are jokers.



In her view, those who have lamented and described the figure as outrageous are entitled top their her opinions.



Madam Donkor said the EC must be commended for the figure because the presidential race is not for jokers.

To those who cannot get the figure she stated are not serious, adding her political party is not a minor party as some have described it.



She admonished Ghanaians to vote for the Ghana Freedom Party because she has the best policies to transform Ghana.



Presidential candidates who have expressed interest in contesting the national election will be required to pay a GH¢100,000 for nominations forms.



Parliamentary candidates on the other hand will pay GH¢10,000. Both forms are to be accessed on the Electoral Commission website.



The Commission at a press conference on Monday stated that the candidates after purchasing their forms are required to submit them from October 5 to 9 between 9-1pm and 2-5pm each day.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.