EC’s incompetence legendary - Edudzi Tamekloe

Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe is a member of the NDC

The current Electoral Commission (EC) has demonstrated its incompetence in handling election-related issues in Ghana, Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a private legal practitioner, has said.

According to him, the EC is unwilling to operate within the confines of the electoral laws of the land, a situation he said, is worrying ahead of crucial elections on December 7.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day with Johnnie Hughes on Wednesday, October 7, he said, “We have a situation where it’s clear that the current EC isn’t ready to play by the law and wants to rule in favour of one political party.



“When you see a grand scheme to suppress votes, you don’t need any soothsayer to tell you.”



He added, “The incompetence of this current Electoral Commission is there for all to see. The first time we witnessed the incompetence of Madam Jean Mensa was at the Ayawaso West Wuogon elections.”



Reacting to his comments on the same show, Richard Ahiagba, Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, said the EC should not be stampeded to work in favour of any political party.



“I don’t think the EC should adjust its rules for any political party. The EC should be able to execute their duties in a way that is fair no matter the relationship they might have with any political party,” he said.

The flagbearers of the various political parties and their parliamentary aspirants have started filing their nominations forms at the EC’s office to enable them to partake in the elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the company of his vice and other stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) filed his forms on Tuesday, October 6.



Mr Akufo-Addo said a majority of Ghanaians have confidence that the Jean Mensah-led EC will deliver credible elections this year.



He said this after filing his nomination forms:



“So far, the work of the Commission has given considerable confidence for the majority of people in our country.



“With you [Jean Mensa] and the leadership of the Electoral Commission, are people who are committed to free, fair, credible and transparent elections.”

He added: “I am not interested in any crooked results. I don’t want to be a President elected by deceit. I look forward to a contest that will be fairly conducted so that if indeed by the grace of the almighty, I am again the choice of the Ghanaian people, it will be one that will be free and open elections.



“We are hoping that the arrangements that have been put in place will enable the Ghanaian people to manifest their will on the 7th of December and choose the next government of the Fourth Republic.”



The Founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom also filed his forms on Tuesday.



Officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to file the forms of their flagbearer John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, October 7.