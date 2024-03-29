EC’s stolen laptops: National Security investigates 5 suspects

File photo

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has revealed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of five laptops belonging to the Commission.

According to him, the EC detected the theft of the laptops and not seven BVDs as erroneously stated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the maintenance of its biometric voter registration kits.



In an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Adinkra Radio, New York, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe disclosed that the managment of the Commission gave the names of two persons they suspected knew about the theft to the National Security Secretariat, following which they were picked up for investigations.



”We detected the theft by ourselves as a Commission. We have national security operatives, police officers and the Comission’s own security officers where these machines are kept. So when we detected the theft, we informed the National Security. And we told them who we suspect may be behind the theft and those suspects have been picked up and are being interrogated for more than two weeks now. The last time I checked, about 5 people were being investigated. We gave them two suspects but their investigations have led to further arrests.’

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe maintained that the five stolen laptops do not contain any electoral information and do not possess the capability to affect the integrity or outcome of elections.



“The laptops after usage by the EC goes to the end of life mode, which deletes every electoral material from the machine and therefore cannot be used to manipulate voter registration or elections.”