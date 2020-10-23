EC’s transfer and proxy voters exercise ends today

Logo of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the period for transfer of votes and proxy votes to today, Friday, October 23.

The EC announced this in a statement and added that the exercise was to allow registered voters, particularly security officials who would be on special duties at different constituencies, and students to apply to the Returning Officer of the Constituency for transfer.



Successful applicants will then be included in the Transferred Voters’ list of their preferred voting location.



The exercise, which began on October 20, was initially scheduled to end on Thursday, October 22.

According to the EC, applicants who wish to transfer their votes need to provide physical proof of their new residence and shall sign a declaration by the Returning Officer of their constituency before being assigned respective new polling stations.



Registered voters who due to ill-health or absence from the constituency would not be able to vote on the Polling Day might apply to the Returning Officer of their respective constituencies or the Commission [EC head office] and request that the name of the selected proxy be entered onto the Proxy list.



