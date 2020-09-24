EC’s unacceptable behaviour threatening Ghana’s democracy – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama with EC chair, Jean Mensa

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has noted that the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has taken a number of steps he described as unacceptable.

He said these steps taken by the elections management body threaten the democracy of the country.



The former president said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 24 that the present EC has ignored cautions and suggestions by the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), a situation he said is bad for the country.



“Our party the National Democratic Congress and I have unflinching commitment to our democracy and we will do everything in our power to ensure it continues to be an anchor of this country – peace and stability.



“Let me also remind you that in the past few years, we have repeatedly drawn attention to a considerable number of unacceptable steps taken by the Electoral Commission as presently constituted.

“These steps have the potential to wreak the democratic architecture that has seen the conduct of seven successful elections for the past twenty or more years. IPAC, a committee of representatives of all political parties, has assisted the EC to carry out its constitutional duty to the satisfaction of all.



“This collaboration has enabled the EC to improve on its transparency, credibility and confidence building systems in electoral management.







“This is what also ensured the general acceptance of election results. Unfortunately, the EC as presently constituted has ignored valuable advice and consensus-building approach that has inured so well to the substance of multiparty democracy in our dear country.”