General News

EC sacks two officials over illegal registration

The two persons have been caught illegally registering residents in Tamale

The Electoral Commission has sacked two temporary Registration Officials who were alleged to have been caught in the course of illegally registering residents of a community in Tamale.

26-year-old Mumuni Abilla, an Electoral Commission official, was on Thursday arrested by the Northern region police for conducting registration in his own residence.



The suspect, a data entry clerk at the Kpanshegu registration center in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region had the BVR kit in his room at Vittin in Tamale.



Investigations by the police revealed that, the suspect and his accomplice, one Mohammed Yushaw kongsoha, a 32-year-old also a registration officer at the same center had already registered 12 people.



In a statement, the Commission said it is currently working with the Security Agencies to ensure that the suspects are made to face the full rigorous of the law.

According to the EC, the Officials have been relieved of their posts pending investigations.



The commission added that the registration kit used for the alleged illegal registration remains in police custody.



The election management body warned that “it will not shield any of its staff, temporary or permanent, who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.