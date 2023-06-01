2
Menu
News

EC sets June 27 for Assin North by-election

Voting Electoral Commission 6 File photo

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has set June 27, 2023 for Assin North by-election.

This follows the Supreme Court declaring the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North as null, void and unconstitutional.

The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, said the election of James Quayson when he owed allegiance to a country other than Ghana is “inconsistent with and violates Article 94(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana 1992.”

The court orders Parliament to expunge his name as MP from the records of Parliament.

Parliament of Ghana subsequently through the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency.

In a release dated May 31, 2023 the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Adukwei Mensa announced June 27, 2023 for the Assin North by-election.

She indicated that nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday the 12th of June 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00am to 2:00pm to 5:00pm on each day.

The filing fee for the election is ten thousand Ghana cedis (GHC10,000.00) per candidate.

Attached is the full statement by the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Related Articles: