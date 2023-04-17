2
EC sets May 23 to hold Kumawu by-election

EC Ghana Voting Booth Electoral Commission, voting booth

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to hold a by-election for the Kumawu Constituency to select a new member of parliament for the constituency following the sudden demise of Philip Basoah.

The EC made this known through a statement signed by the chairperson, Jean Mensah, who said the by-election will be conducted in accordance with Article 112(5) of the Constitution.

“In accordance with Article 112(5) of the Constitution as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a by-election in the constituency on May 23, 2023,” the statement said.

The statement went on to add that the by-election is a result of the void created in parliament following the demise of the MP, Philip Basoah.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that, following the debt of the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency, Hon. Philip Basoah, the seat of the constituency in Parliament has vacant,” the statement added.



NW/OGB

