EC should be bold and revoke the licenses of NDC, NPP - Jacob Osei Yeboah

Jacob Osei Yeboah was a running-mate for an independent presidential candidate in 2020

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY), who first ventured into Ghana’s presidential race in 2012 as an independent candidate, has challenged the Electoral Commission (EC) to enforce the electoral law to the latter.

He said the EC must have the courage to revoke the licenses of all political parties that are not respecting the laws.



The Director of Electoral Services of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe a few days ago disclosed that should the EC fully enforce the Political Parties Act.



He said about 97 per cent of the political parties in the country would be disbanded should the EC enforce the law.



He said even the two major parties, the NDC and NPP will not survive because they are not respecting the electoral laws.



The political parties, he said, did not fully comply with directives such as the declaration of assets and liabilities within 21 days to a national election, submission of standard audited accounts, set up of functioning offices across the country, among others.

Reacting to this, JOY said the EC must be held responsible for what has happened over the years.



He indicated these two political parties who have both tasted power act with impunity when in office all because the EC has failed to discipline them.



The Independent President System he noted, would be the only system to survive should the EC enforce its laws.



We said we need serious political parties that will help shape the country.