EC to announce extension period for delayed registration at centres

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will soon announce an extension date for which some applicants in the ongoing voters registration exercise could not complete the process.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC, Mrs Sylvia Annoh, the decision was as a result of activation and network problems at some centres on Sunday, July 12, 2020.



"Some registration centres in the country experienced technical problems as result of bad network and therefore could not start on the stipulated time of 7.00 am spelt out by the Commission for the commencement of the exercise. Details of the extension for the affected Registration Centres will be communicated in due course," the statment said.



"The 3rd Phase of the registration rxercise began on Sunday, July 12 and will end on July 17, 2020. All eligible applicants scheduled to register during the 3rd Phase may make themselves available at their respective registration centres to go through the process to be registered as voters," it explained.



The Electoral Commission is urging all stakeholders to cooperate with it and appealed to Ghanaians to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols at all centers.



The compilation of a new voters register by the EC commenced on June 30, 2020, through to July 5, 2020, in the first phase of the exercise across the country.



The Commission providing an update on Friday, July 10, 2020 said it has so far recorded over 3 million registered applicants within nine days of the ongoing registration exercise.



The exercise, which is expected to last for 38 days, is projected to capture the biometric data of about 17 million Ghanaians eligible to vote ahead of the 2020 December 7 general elections.

