EC to appear before parliament today

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa is likely to appear before parliament Saturday, November 7, 2020 to give an account of preparations made ahead of the December 7 polls.

This is because the leadership of the Commission failed to honour an invitation from the House on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The EC, as follow up to this released a statement to explain its actions.



According to the Commission, invitation from parliament was sent to their office after working hours at which time some commissioners had travelled outside the capital city, Accra.

The Statement further added that the development was communicated to the leadership of parliament.



But describing the EC’s actions as disrespectful, the Minority Chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak called for the summoning of Jean Mensa, chairperson of the commission.



Speaking on the floor of parliament he said; “…we are allowing her to run over us, that is not fair. We need to be told where she is. She cannot refuse to appear before us and she must be summoned. She has consistently avoided this house. It is not fair that we will allow this to continue, Mr. Chair…she has to be summoned to be here.”