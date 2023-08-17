EC to commence limited voter registration on September 12

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that it would commence a registration exercise for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years old after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters who could not register on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, who made this disclosure at a press briefing in Accra, dubbed, ‘Let the Citizen Know’, on August 17, 2023, indicated that the registration exercise would end on Monday, October 2, 2023.



She added that the exercise would be held at all the 268 district offices of the EC across the country.



“The voter’s registration exercise will afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who are more than 18 years, but for various reasons couldn’t register during the 2020 registration exercise.



“The EC will embark on voter registration in all 268 district offices of the commission. The exercise will be held from September 12 to October 2,” she said.



Jean Mensa also indicated that Ghanaians who have misplaced their voter identification cards would also be given the opportunity to replace them at a fee of GH¢10.

She added that the much-awaited District Level Assembly Elections (DLE) would be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



The EC chair said that the DLE would take place in all the 6,272 electoral areas in all the districts in the country except the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South districts in the Bono Region.



She added that DLE for these two districts would not be held until 2025.



BAI/DAG





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







