General News

EC to conduct mop up exercise for students on Saturday

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Electoral Commission (EC) is to conduct a mop up registration exercise for eligible students on Saturday July 18 in all Senior High Schools without registration centres.

This is to enable eligible students who could not be registered during the two-day registration exercise during the second phase of the nationwide exercise.



This was in a statement issued and signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations for the Ghana Education Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement advised political party representatives observing the voter’s registration of students not to use the campuses for partisan politics.



It also urged all who would take part in the exercise to strictly observe all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.