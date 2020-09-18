Politics

EC to display names of multiple registrants and those who flouted regulations

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) will start the voter exhibition exercise on Friday, 18 September 2020 and will be displaying the names of voters who registered more than once as well as those who flouted the rules and regulations of the registration exercise.

The exercise ends on 25 September 2020.



To make the exercise easier than it used to be, the EC has introduced a short message service (SMS) platform to enable registered voters to access their registration details.



The shortcode, 1422, will be activated throughout the period earmarked for the exhibition.



To access registration details, voters would have to text their voter ID card number to the shortcode.



The eight-day exercise is to give registered voters the opportunity to authenticate their personal information.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference on Thursday, 17 September 2020, EC Chair Jean Mensa said: “During this period of exhibition, the physical copies of the 2020 provisional voter register will be placed on all 33,367 exhibition centres to enable prospective voters verify their details as captured during the registration exercise and will request amendments or insertions where necessary”.



“It is important to note that all persons who registered at the various district offices must go to the assigned polling stations during the exhibition exercise and not the district offices.



“The Commission will also display an exceptions list, comprising the names of registered voters, who have flouted the regulations of the registration exercise.



“The persons on the exceptions list cannot vote in the upcoming election.



“The Commission will also display the multiples list”, she added.

She explained that: “This contains names of persons who have engaged in multiple registration and, therefore, cannot vote in the upcoming elections”.



She noted that voters who have already lost their ID cards can still verify their details.



“You can still check their voter registration details if you cannot find your ID card.



“Once you’re registered voter, your photograph and details are captured and will be displayed in the register.



“Note, however, that being in possession of the card, makes it much easier for you to check your details on the register”, she added.

