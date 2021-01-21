EC to elect Council of State regional representatives on February 12

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that, on Friday, 12 February 2021, “elections will be held in all regional capitals at venues to be determined by the Commission” to choose regional representatives to the Council of State.

The move, according to a statement issued by the Commission on Thursday, 21 January 2021, is in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of the Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.



“All qualified persons who intend to stand for the said elections should submit their nomination forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs (bust) to the Regional Director of their respective regions from Monday, 1st February to Thursday, 4th February between the hours of 9.00 am and 12.00pm to 5.00 pm each day,” the statement added.

Read full statement below:



