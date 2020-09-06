General News

EC to exhibit newly compiled voters register from September 18

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set aside September 18 to 25 for the exhibition of the newly compiled voters register across the country.

This is to afford Ghanaians who participated in the voters registration exercise to check and confirm their particulars in the register.



Ghanaians who identify some issues with their details in the register will have the opportunity to get them corrected during the period of the exhibition.



Persons with busy schedules who can’t visit exhibition centres, can check their particulars from their mobile phones.



To check your details via phone go into your message box and send your voters ID number to 1422 and follow all directions that will be given.

Such persons can visit their district EC offices to have all mistakes corrected.



The Electoral Commission compiled a new voters register from June 30 to August 6, 2020 after several protests from various CSOs and the opposition parties with the National Democratic Congress in the forefront.



Some 16,663,669 people registered onto the new electoral roll by the end of the exercise which had projected registering 15 million eligible voters.

