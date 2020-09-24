EC to hold emergency IPAC meeting over voters’ exhibition challenges

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission(EC) will today convene an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee(IPAC) meeting to brief political parties on the challenges associated with the exhibition exercise.

The NDC has stated that the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise has been fraught with some irregularities.



John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang both suspended their regional campaigns over the concerns with the register.



The former President said too many issues have characterized the voter registration and exhibition exercises due to the EC’s poor management.

But the EC in a reaction said the complaints by the NDC in relation to the margin of error with the Voters Register is negligible.



“We are confident that at the end of the process, we will bequeath the nation with a Register that reflects truth and integrity, a Register that is credible and comprises eligible Ghanaians only,” the Commission said in its statement on Wednesday.



