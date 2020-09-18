Politics

EC to pilot 5,000 BVDs during voter exhibition

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has announced that 5,000 of its biometric verification devices (BVDs) will be piloted during the voter exhibition exercise which begins on Friday, September 18.

The devices will be operated alongside the physical copies for the eight-day exercise, the Chair of the Commission said on Thursday.



Mrs Jean Mensa made this known while addressing journalists in Accra ahead of the start of the exhibition exercise.



The exercise is aimed at affording prospective voters the opportunity to confirm or correct details in the recently compiled register.



Aside the “light” corrections, the BVDs are expected to biometrically verify prospective voters’ finger prints and facial features as well as biographic data.



“The deployment of the 5,000 devices will also afford the Commission the opportunity to pilot the devices.”

The devices were procured by the Commission despite resistance by some political parties, notably the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the new register compilation.



It was part of a new system, which included biometric voter registration (BVR) kits, acquired at a cost of $56 million.



Mrs Mensa also announced that 73,107 officers with varying roles have been recruited for the exercise.



Among these will be Covid-19 ambassadors who will be stationed at each exhibition centre to enforce safety protocols in the prevention of the deadly viral disease.

