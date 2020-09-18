EC to pilot 5,000 BVDs during voters exhibition

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa has noted that 5,000 biometric verification devices (BVDs) will be piloted during the voters exhibition exercise which begins Friday, September 18.

She noted that the BVDs will work in tandem with the provisional register at all polling centres across the country during the eight-day exercise.



While addressing the media ahead of the exhibition exercise in Accra Thursday, the EC chair said the BVDs will verify the fingerprints and facial features of eligible voters who partake in the exhibition exercise.



“The commission would deploy 5,000 biometric devices to selected exhibition centres across the country. Device would be operated along side the physical copies of the provisional voters register…the deployment of the 5,000 devices would also afford the commission the opportunity to pilot the devices," she remarked.



Meanwhile, a total of 73,107 people have been recruited to perform various tasks at the centres.

Also, the EC has employed COVID-19 ambassadors who will be stationed at each exhibition centre to educate eligible voters as well as enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols at the centres.



The EC chair clarified that the state will bear the cost of these ambassadors.



The exhibition exercise will last for a week and will begin from 7am to 6pm at all 33,367 centres across the country.





