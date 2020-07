General News

EC to procure PPEs for voter exhibition and general election

The PPEs will be used by the EC in it's upcoming voter exhibition exercise

The Electoral Commission intends to procure additional Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) for the Exhibition of the Voters Register and the General Elections.

The last batch of procurement is part of the COVID-19 safety measures by the Commission to ensure the continuous safety of electorate throughout the electoral processes.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, said this when he presented the 2020 mid-year review budget to Parliament in Accra.



Already, he said, the Commission had undertaken activities including the procurement of modernised biometric voter management system, operational vehicles, the construction of Data and Recovery Centres and procurement of registration, exhibition, and election materials.

He added that 201 permanent staff had been recruited and training had been conducted for 267 officers at the district level.



Mr Ofori-Atta said some 42,623 temporary staff had been recruited for the registration exercise.

