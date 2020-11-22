EC to publish over 32,000 exemptions, multiples list Monday

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission will on Monday, November 23, publish the full lists of persons likely to be barred from voting on December 7 as a result of infractions with voter registration regulations.

These persons are said to have engaged in multiple registrations or committed some breaches as regards the new registration conducted earlier this year as per CI 126.



The list will be published on the Commission’s website.



Approximately, 18,619 are on the multiples list while 14,002 are on the exceptions list, making a total of 32,621 as given to Parliament on Saturday, November 7 by the Chair of the Commission, Jean Mensa.



“The law requires us to publish this list but in the interest of transparency, the Commission will be publishing this list on the website on Monday, the 30,000 persons made up of the exemptions and multiples list,” Mrs Mensa told the Council of State on Friday, November 20 when she met members to brief them on her outfit’s preparedness for the December 7 polls.

“We intend to publish this on the website.”



Already, about 51 of these persons have challenged the Commission in court and successfully had their names restored onto the register.



The Chair of the Commission had clarified that the lists do not represent unique individuals who have found their names onto the register but rather the number of times multiple registrations or a breach occurred.



“I am happy to note that a good number of them went beyond the decisions of the DRRO, who is a magistrate and went to the court to seek redress and of these we note with pleasure. . .by putting 51 persons who challenged their objections [on]to the register. That decision has been overturned and their names have been included in the register,” she told Parliament on Saturday, November 7.