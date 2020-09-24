EC to register eligible voters on October 1

The EC is currently undergoing exhibition for verification and correction of details by voters

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) will reopen the 2020 voter register for those who were unable to register during the registration exercise.

The register will be reopened on Thursday, October 1 at the Commission’s district offices nationwide.



It is currently undergoing exhibition for verification and correction of details by voters.



In a statement issued on Thursday, September 24, the EC said the move is to “give opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and Citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended Registration Exercise”.

The registration will start at 7:00am and end at 6:00pm.



The new register was compiled from Tuesday, June 30 to Thursday, August 6. It was carried out under strict Covid-19 regulations though many centres failed to adhere to the protocols.