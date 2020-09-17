General News

EC to tighten security at exhibition centres across the country

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, has assured its officials and stakeholders across the country that security will be beefed up during the voter exhibition exercise, which starts on Friday, September 18.

She said this at a press conference at the headquarters of the elections management body on Thursday, September 17.



“Security will be provided at all the exhibition centres,” she said.



Ms Jean Mensa further urged all Ghanaians to take part in the exercise which she said forms an important aspect of the electoral process ahead of this year’s elections.

The newly compiled register, she said, is only provisional at the moment and can be certified after the exhibition exercise.



“The provisional registration will be exhibited at all centers across the country,” she said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.