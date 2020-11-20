EC trains visually impaired voters on proper use of ‘tactile Jacket’

Sampson Ofori Gyamfi taking participants through the training

The Techiman Municipal Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC) with the support from the Municipal branch of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU), have trained visually impaired voters in the Municipality on the proper use of ‘tactile jacket’.

Tactile Jacket is voting equipment provided by the (EC) to aid the visually impaired to cast their ballots in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Election.



It will help them to easily access and to identify their preferred candidates by inserting the ballot paper into the jacket.



Speaking at the day’s training workshop held in Techiman on Wednesday, Mr Sampson Ofori Gyamfi, Techiman Municipal Director of the EC, explained the training workshop was a nationwide exercise being conducted in selected District and Municipal Assemblies.



Techiman South Municipality, Techiman North District, Kintampo North District, and Kintampo South Municipality are benefiting from the training.



Mr Gyamfi said more than 224 visually impaired persons, and their assistants would benefit from the training in the region.

He advised them to take good care of their voter’s identification cards in order not to be disenfranchised in the December 7, polls, saying, all polling stations would be disability friendly for them.



Mr Gyamfi said the credibility of the EC was always guaranteed and assured the commission would facilitate free, fair, and credible elections.



Mr Owusu Boakye Yiadom, the Chairman of the Techiman Municipal Branch of the GBU noted that the training was useful and timely saying it would help address challenges visually impaired persons went through during general elections.



He commended the EC for the exercise and indicated the training had enlightened them on the voting procedures and electoral processes.