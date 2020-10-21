EC under Jean Mensa has been the most transparent - NPP’s Awal Mohammed

Jean Mensa, Electoral Commission Chairperson

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Awal Mohammed has extolled the current Electoral Commission for running a transparent administration in Ghana.

According to him, the transparency of this new administration under the Chairperson, Jean Mensa is incomparably superior to other administrations that the EC has had.



He shared this opinion in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Kwame Afrifa Mensah.



“This is the most transparent EC we have had. The first time they came, they met with various stakeholders and assured that they will run a transparent administration. Even in procurement, they asked for representatives from political parties before the machines were bought. They have started the ‘Let the Citizens Know’ segment which is the first of its kind. They always inform us of what is going on and no one has said they are untruthful”, he said.



He furthered that even with the EC’s transparency, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done nothing but cause trouble for the EC. He said of the NDC,” Because they don’t have any message for the people they are putting the blame on the EC”.

He noted that unlike the NDC, the NPP always wins against the EC in court because all cases they have against the EC is legitimate.



Some few months ago, the opposition National Democratic Congress was against the decision by the EC to compile a new voters’ register. However, the EC went ahead to compile the new voters’ register.



Going forward, however, the NDC has warned that it will not accept a flawed election in December as the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has stated that certain actions of the EC are likely to bring a flawed election.