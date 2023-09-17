EC voter registration exercise in Akatsi South received an admirable boost

Japhet Festus Gbede

The voter registration exercise in the Akatsi South constituency has received a commendable boost after the Akatsi South branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) established a mobilization team aimed at driving eligible voters in the various 132 branches in the constituency to the registration center.

The formation of the mobilization team became necessary after the party realized that the turnout was low



The team's efforts will ensure that eligible voters who may have challenges with transportation and other logistics will be able to register and exercise their voting rights in the upcoming elections.



This initiative has provided a much-needed boost to the voter registration exercise in Akatsi South and is expected to increase the number of registered voters in the constituency.



In a statement signed by Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, he applauded the party's constituency executives' dedication to ensuring maximum participation in the democratic process and encouraged other constituencies in the region to take similar steps to encourage voter registration.



The efforts made by the Akatsi South branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to establish a mobilization team aimed at driving eligible voters to the registration center are indeed commendable, Mr. Gbede stated.

The success of this initiative will not only lead to increased voter turnout but also contribute positively towards building a more inclusive and representative democracy.



According to Mr. Wisdom Akpabli, the Deputy Treasurer of the Akatsi South NDC, the mobilization team was created in response to the low turnout during the first four days of the registration exercise.



As of the fourth day, only a little over 56 eligible voters had been registered at the Akatsi South EC office. Reportedly, this has prompted the constituency executives of Akatsi South to form a mobilization and supervision team, which includes Mr. Antony Owusu Westfalia, Mr. Solo Adotevi, Sulleymana Seidu, and Mr. Daniel Dagba.



Read the full statement below:



I would like to commend the Akatsi South branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their unwavering dedication and extensive efforts towards the ongoing Electoral Commission (EC) limited registration exercise.

It is truly admirable to witness such a strong commitment to the democratic processes of our country.



The Akatsi South NDC has demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of active political participation and voter registration, and their efforts have undoubtedly contributed to the success of the ongoing exercise.



Through various channels, including mobilization efforts and heightened communication strategies, the party has worked tirelessly to ensure that the people of Akatsi South are informed and engaged in the registration process.



Such commendable efforts by the Akatsi South NDC must not go unnoticed, and I am confident that their hard work will pay off in the upcoming elections.



We want to see this togetherness, commitment, and dedication to the course of the party going forward.