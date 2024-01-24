EC wants general elections to be held on November 7

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is reportedly exploring the possibility of moving the country's election date from December 7 to November 7.

This proposition was put forward by the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, graphic.gh.com reports.



As part of the proposal, the Electoral Commission suggested that the election day be officially declared a national holiday.



Jean Mensa, in justifying this recommendation, emphasized that designating the election day as a public holiday could enhance civic engagements and contribute to fostering a more robust democratic culture.



This move echoes a recent proposal made by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, which sought to change the election date due to religious considerations.



The church, citing Saturday, December 7, 2024, as a day dedicated to the worship of God, petitioned the Attorney-General's office to sponsor a bill amending the election day.



They proposed the 1st or 2nd Tuesday of November as an alternative, aiming for a more inclusive democratic process that respects the voting rights of all citizens.

The church's leadership emphasized the need for the bill to be sponsored by the Office of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General (Executive) due to its nature.



In their statement, they said, "It is the considered view of the Church that this bill should be sponsored by the Office of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General (Executive) because of its nature. Hence, the request for this meeting with the Honourable Minister in that regard."



The general sentiment supporting the shift to November suggests that such a move would allow sufficient time for the completion of transitional arrangements, particularly if there is a change in government from one party to another.



This timing aligns with the constitutional requirement of handing over political power by January 7, as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.



