EC will pay a price for snubbing us, we’re majority in Parliament – Ellembelle MP

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has vowed that his caucus will not deal with the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in any way.

He told TV3‘s Komla Klutse on the sideline of a march by Minority members (MPs) to the headquarters of the Commission on Tuesday, December 22 that they have been disappointed by the Commission.



Their march from Parliament was stopped at the Ridge Roundabout by police officers led by the Director of Operations for the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Kwesi Ofori.



The Minority MPs were, therefore, forced to read out the content of the petition to journalists.



But the Ellembelle MP, who is convinced the Minority of the current Parliament will be Majority in the next Parliament, says the EC will pay a price for the attitude of its commissioners.

“I think the important thing is that we are very disappointed in the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Commission will pay a price to the Majority in Parliament.



“We vow never to deal with this Commission.”



The NDC MPs are protesting results of the December 7 elections, claiming they won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



There have been series of demonstrations by supporters of the NDC to get the EC to overturn declared results of the elections.