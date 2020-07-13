EC withdraws voters ID card of NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Electoral Commission has withdrawn the voters identification card of the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate, Kwamena Mintah Nyarku.
Joy News reports that the Cape Coast North MP hopeful, Kwamena Mintah Nyarku allegedly gave false information when registering for his voter ID card.
This has led to the commission withdrawing his voters ID card.
The card withdrawal decision by the EC might prevent Mr. Nyarku from contesting for the 2020 parliamentary seat of the Cape Coast North constituency since he may not have a voters card when the nominations and registration opens.
The electoral laws of Ghana disallow persons to contest for a year’s election if the individual is not a registered voter.
Kwamena Mintah Nyarku has the option to appeal the High court for legal redress.
