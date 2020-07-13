Politics

EC working to address kits activation issues

The Electoral Commission Sunday assured applicants for the new Voters registration card that it is working to resolve the activation challenges being experienced by some centres to ensure the progress of the third phase of the exercise.

The Commission would also ensure that all centres where the start of registration delayed are granted additional time to make up for the loss time.



A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, acting Director of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the technical hitches were the result of network problems, which were delaying the activation of some of the registration kits being used across the country.



“The third phase of the registration exercise began on Sunday, July 12 and will end on July 17, 2020,” it said, adding that a good number of the registration kits had been activated.

“All eligible applicants scheduled to register during the third phase may make themselves available at the respective registration centres to go through the process to be registered as Voters”.



It called for cooperation among the stakeholders and compliance to all the safety protocols to make the exercise a success.

