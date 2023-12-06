ECG FemPower to encourage 150 females to become leaders

Logo of the FemPower Outreach Programme

Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) has been trumpeted over the years as one of the surest ways to utilize and enhance the skills of females.

This has prompted the Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana to launch an outreach programme that seeks to train and empower women in STEM.



Dubbed the FemPower Outreach Programme, it aims to encourage female inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.



“FemPower is a pioneering endeavour that underscores the commitment of the ECG Power Queens Club to foster gender diversity and inclusivity within the organization. The program's primary focus is on nurturing and empowering women employees, providing them with the tools and opportunities necessary to assume leadership positions within the electricity distribution industry,” the club shared.



The launch of the FemPower Outreach Programme is slated for December 7, 2023.



In attendance will be the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Read a press statement released by the ECG Power Queens Club below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ECG POWER QUEENS CLUB UNVEILS FEMPOWER OUTREACH PROGRAM TO EMPOWER WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP



[Accra, 7th December 2023] – The ECG Power Queens Club proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking FemPower Outreach Program, aimed at empowering women within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ascend into leadership roles. This significant initiative will be held under the esteemed auspices of the ECG Power Queens Club on its 35th anniversary.



The launch event, slated to take place on the 7th of December 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, will feature a keynote address by the esteemed Chief of Staff of the Office of the President, Frema Osei-Opare. Her presence symbolizes the support and endorsement of the highest echelons of the government for initiatives that promote gender equality and women's advancement.



Director of Engineering, Maataa Opare said “it has been my mission to see more women around the decision making table. Since 2017, we now have 3 female directors at ECG - one being the first female director of engineer. There is still more work to be done and we are now very intentional about it through this program. I am positive it would yield great results for the company.”

One of the key highlights of the FemPower Outreach Program is the introduction of a new scholarship scheme. This initiative aims to encourage and support more females to pursue careers in engineering and computer science. By facilitating access to education in these critical fields, FemPower aims to address the gender gap prevalent in ECG and open doors for more women to excel in these domains.



FemPower is set to benefit approximately 150 female employees within the Electricity Company of Ghana. Through mentorship, training, and the newly established scholarship program, FemPower endeavours to create a conducive environment for the professional growth and development of women within the organization.



The ECG Power Queens Club invites members of the media, stakeholders, and the public to join us in celebrating the launch of the FemPower Outreach Program. Together, we can create a more inclusive and empowered future for women in the energy sector.



