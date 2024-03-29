ECG announces stable power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana in an announcement shared on its social media platforms on March 29, 2024, has stated that the institution has fixed the issue that was causing power outages in the country.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that we have a stable national power supply (stable national grid)," it said.



ECG apologised for the inconvenience the erratic power supply caused to the general public and urged communities that are still experiencing the power outage to call its office for rectification.



“We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we wish you a happy Easter. Any customer who is currently experiencing a power outage is due to a localized fault. Please call our contact centre for immediate action to fix the outage and restore power supply,” part of the announcement read.



ECG has been under attack in the last couple of weeks following the unstable power supply.



Concerns were raised on how the issue was affecting businesses and productivity, especially in the absence of a load-shedding timetable. This caused inconvenience as people were unable to plan their day.

One casualty that was reported during the power outage period was the death of a baby at the Tema General Hospital. However, authorities have denied such an occurrence.



Check out ECG’s post below:







ED/BB