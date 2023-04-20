ECG disconnects Atta Mills, Ekumfi TI Ahmadiyya SHSs; students abandon dormitories

The situation, is said to have compelled some of the boarding students to abandon their dormitories

The John Evans Atta Mills Senior High School and Ekumfi TI Ahmadiyya SHS in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region, have been left in total darkness after personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected their power over debt owed for several years.

Some of the Students who spoke to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said they are afraid something bad may have happened to them because both schools are located in a bush at the outskirts of the town.



Some of the Students who spoke to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said they are afraid something bad may have happened to them because both schools are located in a bush at the outskirts of the town.



Students of Ekumfi TI Alhamadija SHS at Ekumfi Ekrowfo, are terrified that armed robbers who sometimes hide in the bush near the School to attack people will turn their attention on them as the school has been thrown into darkness.



They recount how a driver was attacked by armed robbers near the school recently.



The absence of light has made learning difficult for the students especially the final year students who are preparing to write their external examination in three months time.

In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the students say they’ve regretted reporting to school amid the blackout and are planning to go home and return when power is restored.



The Atta Mills Community Day Senior High School, is located at the outskirts of the Town



The Students are all calling on the District Chief Executive for Ekumfi District Assembly, Hon. Ebenezer Monney, the Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency Hon. Abeiku Crentsil, Old Students to support them get power restored to the schools.



The ECG has undertaken a similar exercise where some senior high schools in Ajumako Enyan Essiam District have had power to the school disconnected over debt owed the power company.