16
Menu
News

ECG 'dumsor' timetable: The hypocrisy is grande - NDC stalwart calls out Ghanaians

Henry Osei Akoto NDC New Henry Osei Akoto believes some Ghanaians are being hypocrites

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Henry Osei Akoto, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called out the hypocrisy of some Ghanaians who, he says, have been praising the government of the day over the recent load-shedding of electricity announced in the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recently released a power outage timetable on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The ECG explained that the development was due to the maintenance work scheduled to be carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company on the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

Following that, a number of people flooded social media to compare this schedule with the more popular days of ‘dumsor’ in Ghana, under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

Reacting to these posts, some of which he shared in a tweet (with a disclaimer that he has no personal issues with the people who posted them), Henry Osei Akoto said he finds it hypocritical of Ghanaians to think this is something to be entertained.

“The way Ghanaians are entertaining NPP's load-shedding timetable and praising ECG's swiftness in taking their lights out on time is interesting. The hypocrisy in this country is grande!” he said.

The former parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the Oforikrom constituency also said that had such a thing happened under John Mahama’s administration, he would have been called out for it.

“Let this be Mahama, and they will find their voices, and heaven will come crashing down,” he added.

The new ECG timetable for power outages shows that all the scheduled outages will happen at night, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., between March 30 and April 7, 2023.



Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:







AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: