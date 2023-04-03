ECG 'dumsor' timetable: The hypocrisy is grande - NDC stalwart calls out Ghanaians

Henry Osei Akoto believes some Ghanaians are being hypocrites

Henry Osei Akoto, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called out the hypocrisy of some Ghanaians who, he says, have been praising the government of the day over the recent load-shedding of electricity announced in the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recently released a power outage timetable on Friday, March 31, 2023.



The ECG explained that the development was due to the maintenance work scheduled to be carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company on the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.



Following that, a number of people flooded social media to compare this schedule with the more popular days of ‘dumsor’ in Ghana, under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



Reacting to these posts, some of which he shared in a tweet (with a disclaimer that he has no personal issues with the people who posted them), Henry Osei Akoto said he finds it hypocritical of Ghanaians to think this is something to be entertained.



“The way Ghanaians are entertaining NPP's load-shedding timetable and praising ECG's swiftness in taking their lights out on time is interesting. The hypocrisy in this country is grande!” he said.



The former parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the Oforikrom constituency also said that had such a thing happened under John Mahama’s administration, he would have been called out for it.

“Let this be Mahama, and they will find their voices, and heaven will come crashing down,” he added.



The new ECG timetable for power outages shows that all the scheduled outages will happen at night, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., between March 30 and April 7, 2023.





