ECG educates Krobo customers on fake energy metres

A display of fake meters alongside the original ones on a notice board

The Krobo Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, which is located in Somanya in the Eastern Region, has embarked on a campaign against fake energy meters in a bid to protect customers from issues associated with the use of such meters.

The office has, for the past few weeks, displayed a number of these fake meters alongside the original ones on a notice board at the office, where customers are constantly engaged and educated to become aware of the various types of fake meters in the system. This campaign was necessitated when, during routine monitoring exercises, it became apparent that several customers had fake meters installed at their premises.



"Customers are being continually scammed by vendors of fake meters who pose as ECG workers, approach potential customers and then eventually give them these fake meters", said Ing. Tetteh Apan, the Engineer in charge of the office.



He added that "customers are usually caught unawares by these vendors of fake meters which are made to appear like they are from ECG".



According to Ing. Tetteh Apan, the nameplates of the meters are changed to often mimic that of the original meters.



Though the fake meters function effectively, they are not captured in the system of the power distributors resulting in customers not receiving bills for power consumed.

However, once the meter is detected by the ECG, the energy supply of the user is cut off and the user is asked to report to the ECG office to commence the correct process of acquiring a meter.



The total amount of energy it has consumed is determined and the user is billed accordingly.



Potential customers of the ECG and the general public are therefore being encouraged to ignore such fake meters to avoid issues.



Members of the general public have shown interest in this campaign by engaging ECG officials and asking for the differences between the fake and original meters, as well as what to do in case they chance on same.



On this, they are told to inform ECG so the necessary punitive and corrective measures can be put in place.

Monitoring and auditing of energy meters and other equipment are part of the core activities undertaken by the ECG. These are done to ensure the integrity of these and to ensure that they are working as they should.



In instances where fake meters are seen, they are seized by the ECG.



The power distributors are therefore pleading with the public to help in informing them about such fake meters whenever they chance on them.