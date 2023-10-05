ECG officials at Nyanano Adade allegedly assaults 65-year-old woman

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Correspondence from Central Region:

65-year-old Akua Esther nearly lost her sight whilst her 45-year-old son, Samuel Yako-hene Dogbe was seriously wounded after the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) National Monitoring Team numbering about 20 allegedly assaulted them at Adade, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The victim, speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb narrated having heard a noise from the ECG staff in front of her main gate in a forceful attempt to enter her house which made her approach to verify.



Upon arriving at the scene, she was asked to step aside since she had no right to question their duty.



She said the statement brought about a misunderstanding between her son and the ECG officials.



She further said her son in an attempt to leave the house for work, was blocked by the ECG officials, who launched an attack on the son, and was severely beaten till blood started oozing from his mouth and other parts of his body.

She recounted not to have been spared either over her attempt to rescue her son, as she received a dirty slap on her face which almost got her blind but consequently saw her fall into a gutter.



She expressed her disappointment over the action by the ECG staff with the reason being that her house has no illegal connection which shouldn't have warranted such an assault on herself and her innocent son.



Samuel Yako-hene Dogbe said he wants the matter to be investigated.



Victims were then rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic as the matter has been reported to the police pending investigation.