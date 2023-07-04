ECG, police, BoG and 5 other public institutions being ‘grilled’ by Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has released his half-yearly report of activities which his office has overseen for the first half of the year.

The report offers insight into the corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



The report also highlights cases before him, those in court, those which have been concluded among others.



This is the third half-yearly report under his tenure as Special Prosecutor.



The Special Prosecutor, in his report, indicated that there are currently some 150 cases of various natures before him for investigation.



Among these, Kissi Agyebeng’s office highlighted some 8 public institutions which are being investigated.



These are the institutions being investigated by the OSP:

Electricity Company of Ghana:



Electricity Company of Ghana Limited Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).



Lands Ministry and Forestry Commission:



Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding illegal mining – referred to as Galamsey. The investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission. It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.



The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives.



National Sports Authority:

National Sports Authority Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding contracts awarded by the National Sports Authority for the provision of goods and services to the following entities:



• Acoma Green Consult • Tabee Gh. Limited • Wanschie Car Rentals • Obiri Car Rentals • No Farmer No Fortune • STC Clinic • Bobina Solutions • Mum & Sons Signature



Ghana Water Company Limited:



Ghana Water Company Limited Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding contracts awarded by Ghana Water Company Limited for the provision of goods and services to the following entities:



• Nayak 96 Enterprise • Dencom Construction Works • Edmus Limited • Jomaks • Espab Construction Limited • Roger More Construction Limited • Velech Enterprise • Intermec Gh. Limited • A.J.I. Trading & Construction Limited.



Customs Division of GRA:

Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority Following the publication by the Office of an investigation report on 3 August 2022 in respect of a complaint against Labianca Company Limited OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR Half Yearly Report – June 2023 and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, the Special Prosecutor directed the commencement of a wider investigation into the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values.



Investigation is also ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between 1 July 2016 and 15 August 2022.



Bank of Ghana:



Bank of Ghana Investigation is ongoing in respect of the banking and financial sector crisis that precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions and the financial sector clean up and recapitalisation reforms.



The investigation targets alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies.



Ghana Police Service:

Ghana Police Service Investigation is ongoing in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in regarding the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.



The investigation targets specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences and acts of the use of office for profit, abuse OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR Half Yearly Report – June 2023 of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.



