ECG restores power supply to the University of Environment and Sustainable Development

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya in the Eastern Region has had its electricity supply restored after it made full payment of its debt owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG).

The University was owing the power distribution company an amount of GHC867,698.92 which was the total cost of power consumed in the three years of its operations.

Out of this, they made an initial payment of GHC50,000 after their power got disconnected by the ECG team. This amount, however, was not enough to restore supply, as against the total debt.

They had their power supply curtailed on 4th April 2023 and it was restored on 18th April 2023 after full payment was made.

The ECG has been embarking on a nationwide revenue mobilization program to claim debts owed by its various customers. This program was started on March 20, 2023, and is expected to end on April 20, 2023.

All customers of the power distributor who are in debt are encouraged to make payments to clear this debt. The revenue mobilization drive happens to be a major part of the company's operations hence more of such will happen periodically.

