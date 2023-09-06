ECG to carry out special exercise to demand payment of outstanding bills

An ECG meter | File photo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced its planned exercise to demand payment of outstanding bills from its customers.

Dubbed Operation Zero, the electricity distribution company said its staff would visit all households to capture consumers not in their database and bill them instantly.



ECG noted that it would be assisted by security agencies to apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise.



In a released sighted by GhanaWeb Business, ECG said, “Operation Zero will deploy ECG staff to customers' premises to demand payment of outstanding bills. Staff will also take the opportunity to visit all households to capture consumers who are not in our database and bill them instantly via ECG digital customer platform.”



“During the special exercise, ECG will grant a moratorium to all who are consuming electricity without paying for it, to allow them to visit their respective ECG offices for immediate regularization of their supply,” it added.



The power distribution company further indicated that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI(2413) gives them access to consumer installations.



It therefore entreated customers to cope with them and desist from any interferences.

SA/NOQ



Read ECG’s press statement below;







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards