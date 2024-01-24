ECG to shut down CLOU payment server for maintenance

Emblem of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will temporarily suspend its CLOU Payment System for emergency maintenance work.

The CLOU Payment System is one of the platforms that allows customers to buy prepaid electricity using mobile money, bank cards, or other online payment methods.



According to a statement issued by ECG, the maintenance work will start from Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1:00am and end on Friday, January 26, at 10:00am.



During this period, customers will not be able to access the CLOU Payment System to purchase power.

“All CLOU prepaid customers are therefore being advised to purchase enough credit that will last for the period of the downtime,” the statement added.



ECG apologised to the affected customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary shutdown of the CLOU Payment System.



NW/OGB