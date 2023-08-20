ECOWAS bloc faulted over hasty declaration of use of force in Niger - Prof. Appiagyei-Atua

ECOWAS

International Relations Expert and Associate Professor at the School of Law, University of Ghana, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua has faulted the sub-regional body ECOWAS for not fully exploring the dialogue before declaring intentions to use force to restore constitutional rule in Niger.

On Sunday, August 6, a one-week ultimatum it issued expired.



The 15-member regional bloc has threatened to impose sanctions on the military government in Niger and to “use military force in Niger if necessary” if power was not returned to the democratically elected government.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey, Prof. Appiagyei stated that there are two governments in Niger now which ECOWAS can use, a legitimate one led by President Bazoum to engage in a dialogue with the junta.



“They can go in based on the idea that they are not fighting against the military regime’s direction. But it is against the invitation of a sitting government which needs support and that invitation can be done by any government anywhere. So the Security Council argument doesn’t come in so much.

“There have also been situations where the Security Council has used retroactive approval for some of these situations that have occurred in parts of West Africa in the past. However, even if there is that right or legitimacy to go in where there is democracy we need to be very careful. Play it safe the military people, the security will be in a better position to analyze that,” Prof. Appiagyei-Atua stated.



Meanwhile, thousands of people lined up outside the main stadium in Niamey-Niger on Saturday August 19, 2023 responding to the call for civilian auxiliaries in support of the armed forces.



The event organizer said the junta was not involved in this initiative, although it was aware of it.